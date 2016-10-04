 The Gambia: Traditional Sport Reins In The Urge To Embark On Illegal Migration

A feel-good story about the power of sport effecting positive change in The Gambia shows that soaring interest in wrestling, a rejuvenated indigenous (traditional) sport has helped in reducing the overwhelming urge to embark on illegal migration among the country’s youth.

The Secretary General of the Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia (SJAG), Alieu Ceesay stated in a recent write-up that: “Many of the wrestlers prefer staying back home practicing the sport than embarking on the deadly illegal migration to Europe.” “The revival and promotion of sports, particular the traditional sport of wrestling in the tiny West African nation is commendable.” Ceesay added.

Wrestling has remained dormant in The Gambia for decades, but thanks to recent media attention the sport is on the verge of regaining its pride of place as a national sport. Commercial wrestling is attracting investment from both local and commercial promoters.

According to Ceesay : “ Unlike before, Gambians are getting more and more interested in the sport with the emergence of many young wrestlers and promoters ready to invest their little resources.” Indeed, the growing interest in the sport can also be attributed to the desire to preserve an indigenous sport for posterity.

The President of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh has also shown interest in the sport by sponsoring wrestling contests across the country-resulting in the award of handsome prize moneys to promising young wrestlers.

Aside government support the sport also needs big budget corporate sponsors from the private sector to ensure its sustainability. This will help The Gambian Wrestling Federation to ensure that Gambian wrestlers continue to take part in the annual ECOWAS Sub-Regional Wrestling Championship. As a wrestling nation The Gambia has won several awards over the years at the ECOWAS Championship.

As their wont Gambian youths: mainly petty traders use the ‘back way’ for very obvious reasons like: unemployment, high cost of living and lack of opportunities. The ‘back way’ being the street term Gambians use to describe dangerous travel to Europe and America through deserts and on the high seas.

Despite its small population of 2 million people, the country ranked fourth and fifth (over 2 years) as of last year in the International Organization for Migration’s league of the six nationalities noted to have risked crossing the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy as reported by [theguardian.com]

For a fact, The Gambia has discovered a perfect antidote to illegal migration in a traditional sport, because sports have a proven potential to change the lives of people around the world.

The need thus arises for all stakeholders to endow Gambian Wrestling as a real force for change in the country’s bid to attain the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) by 2030.

