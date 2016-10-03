2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars fail to show up for Monday training session

Black Stars training session on Monday was called off due to the late arrival of most of the playing body of the team.

The Black Stars were supposed to begin training on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of their World Cup qualifying game against Uganda on Friday.

Read more: Giuseppe Iachini Agyemang Badu's Udinese coach sacked

It was planned that the team would have their first training in Accra on Monday evening and continue on Tuesday Morning, before travelling by air to Tamale and continue training on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ghana will start their World Cup campaign in a tricky tie against rejuvenated Ugandan side who have got strong state backing

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh