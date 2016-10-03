Dreams FC thanks media for support

Accra, Oct. 3, GNA - Dreams Football Club (FC) has extended its gratitude to the media for their comprehensive coverage of the club's activities in its maiden campaign in the Ghana Premier League.

A statement signed by the Administrative Manager Ameenu Shardow and copied to the GNA Sports said 'this football club recognizes the immense efforts made by the media in the collective approach of making the just ended campaign one of the most exciting ones in the history of the Ghanaian top flight.

'We particularly acknowledge those of you who covered our matches at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu.

'You should be rest assured that management will continue to work assiduously to address some of the concerns you expressed in covering our games.

'The club is in the process of reviewing all of its operations - including media relations - with a view of making significant improvements next season. We look forward to seeing you again next season well-fortified for the challenges of next season'.

Dreams FC occupied the ninth position on the league log with 40 points out of 30 matches played.

GNA