Ghana Airtel Open Golf tee-off on Oct. 8

By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Tema, Oct. 3, GNA - The 84th Annual Airtel Ghana Open Golf Championship, will tee-off at the Celebrity Golf Course, Sakumono, near Tema on Saturday, October 8 to Sunday, October 9.

Mr Mike Aggrey, President of Ghana Golf Association (GGA) who disclosed this at Tema on Monday, said about 200 amateur and professional golfers drawn from Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Togo, Cote D'Ivoire, and The United Kingdom are expected to participate in the two-day Scratch competition.

He said the competition which is expected to be keen had received support from Awake Mineral Water, KEK Insurance Brokers Limited, Emirates Airlines, Huawei Technologies, Mechanical LLyod, Holiday Inn Oak Plaza Hotel and Citi Investments Limited.

The rest are; Carmin Ghana Limited, Groupe Ideal, Johnny Walker, Stanbic Bank, Sahel Sahara Bank, Vanguard Assurance Company Limited and Tang Palace Hotel

Mr Aggrey said the competition had a brand new car as a prize for Hole-In-One and also a return business class ticket to any destination in the world among the prizes to be won.

The Professionals will engage in a hectic 72-Hole event, beginning on Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9.

Officials of Airtel Ghana and the Ministry of Youth and Sports are expected to grace the occasion.

GNA