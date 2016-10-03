Global Evangelical Church launches Election 2016 Peace Walk

By: Patrick Obeng

Oyibi (GAR), Oct. 3, GNA - Reverend Dela Donkor, Head Pastor of the Oyibi Branch of Global Evangelical Church, has called on politicians to demonstrate a high level of tolerance to ensure peace in the country, before, during and after, the 2016 elections.

He said Ghanaians acknowledged the desire of politicians to serve their nation, but added that they should acknowledge that the country belongs to all and must be protected.

Rev. Donkor was speaking in an interview with GNA Sports after the launch Election 2016 Peace Walk of the church, at Oyibi near Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region, on Monday.

The walk which will be held on Wednesday, October 5, will be on the theme 'The Love and Power of Jesus Christ'.

About 1,000 walkers are expected to participate in the walk, which would start from Oyibi to Amrahia, through Adenta to Dodowa to Ayikuma, and end at the starting point.

It is aimed at creating awareness in the communities on the need to embrace peace before, during and after the elections.

Rev. Donkor regretted that the situation where some politicians were at each other's throat whenever they were speaking on the airwaves adding that it does not augur well for the country's infant democracy.

He therefore urged them to conduct issued-based campaign devoid of insults and inflammatory speeches.

The Head Pastor also tasked the politicians to educate their followers on the need to observe electoral laws since they would not be spared when fallen victim.

AS part of the church's social responsibility, a free health screening would also be held for the communities at Oyibi on Friday, October 7.

