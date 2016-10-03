Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 3 October 2016 22:40 CET

Ghanaian teenager Arafat Ibrahim opens scoring account with NK Krsko

Ghanaian midfielder Arafat Ibrahim opened his scoring account with Slovenian side NK Krsko in their 2-1 loss to giants Olimpia.

The talented Ghanaian youngster found the back of the net in the 68th minute after the visitors had broken the virginity of the game under seven minuted.

Arafat capitalised on a quick counter attack by the home side, swiftly outwitted his marker on the left flank, turned another defender inside out before planting the ball under the roof of the visitors to level the scoring.

But the experienced Olimpia side shot themselves up in the 80th minute to walk away with all points at stake.

Despite NK Krsko losing the game, Arafat was the toast of the fans as his dazzling runs and swift attacking prowess were marvelous.

Arafat joined the Slovenian side from Rapid Academy in Ghana.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

