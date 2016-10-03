EXCLUSIVE: Rashid Sumaila arrives in Qatar ahead of Al Gharafa move

Ghanaian defender Rashid Sumaila has safely arrived in Qatar ahead of his move to giants Al Gharafa, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Sumaila, 23, will sign a year loan deal with The Cheetahs following an impressive season with Kuwait champions Al Qadsia.

The Qatarian side are looking to strengthen their squad to content for the Qatar League title and Rashid Sumaila looks the player to help them achieve that objective.

The 2014 Ghana World Cup star had an instrumental season with Kuwait champions Al Qadsia guiding them to their 17th league title last season with a supersonic performance.

Rashid's inclusion in Al Qadsia ensured that the team conceded only 12 goals in the Kuwaiti Viva League last season, a club record since its establishment.

The 23-year old also emerged the best foreign-based player in Kuwait last season as well as Al Qadsia best player of the season.

The former Asante Kotoko defender is set to arrive in Qatar on Monday for his medical and official unveiling ceremony at Al Gharafa.

Even though Rashid is yet to arrive in Qatar to complete the signing, Al Gharafa have already announced the capture of the player.

IMG-20160930-WA0102-1

Sumaila's track record of winning trophies is expected to translate the fortunes of Al Gharafa as soon as he joins.

He won the Ghana Premier League in his first season with Kotoko, won the South Africa PSL with Mamelodi Sundowns ialso in his first season, went ahead to win the Kuwait FA Cup with Al Qadsia in his maiden season before winning the Viva League with the same side last season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com