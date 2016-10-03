Ghanaian champions Wa All Stars explain transfer policy to sign colts players

Wa All Stars have ruled out signing marquee players saying they do not have the budget to finance their transfers.

The northern Blues were surprisingly crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League without big-name players.

Majority of the players joined the club as rookies with no top-flight experience but crushed the big boys of the league.

''We don't enough money to buy good premier league players but we prefer poaching colts' players and this has being our character,'' CEO Oduro Nyarko told Asempa FM.

''It is was our president who does everything for us and remember there was no sponsorship for the league so every debt we incur, it was Mr. Nyantakyi who paid everything.

''If you consider our transportation from Wa to Tarkwa, it was not easy for us so we need to rely on colts players to save money for the league.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com