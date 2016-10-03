2018 World Cup: Defender Denis Iguma warns Uganda won't be pushovers against Ghana



Uganda defender Denis Iguma has fired warning to Ghana ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier on Friday.

The Cranes are due in the West African nation on Wednesday as they battle the Black Stars in a group E qualifying opener in Tamale.

And defender Iguma, who plays for Al-Ahed SC, has warned his country will not be pushovers.

He told FIFA.com: 'Our national motto is; 'For God and My Country'. Football is easy when you believe in yourself. If you do that, you can achieve your objectives,"

'There are no small teams in football. The other sides in our group are strong and they have some quality players who play in Europe.

'Most of our side play in Africa, with only a few based in Europe. We give our all for our country though.'

The Cranes will play Togo in an international friendly on Tuesday before flying to Accra enroute to Tamale.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com