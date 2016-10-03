Ex-Kotoko defender appointed coach of German third-tier side Eintracht Dillingen



German third-tier side Eintracht Dillingen have appointed ex-Kotoko defender Richard Manu as the side's head coach.

Manu holds a UEFA Licence B certificate and will hope to pick useful experiences with the lower division side.

'I'm delighted at this development because it has been my dream. It's been my passion to get to this level of football. I'm highly grateful to Dillingen for this chance. I'm happy with the chance to learn," he told Starr FM

'I have gathered a lot of experience and knowledge while playing in Germany and Ghana.

'I started my coaching studies from December last year; it's been an interesting experience so far for me. I hope to do more in the coming years. This is my first season at Dillingen and I hope to come to Ghana in the future."

