Sports News | 3 October 2016 19:40 CET

2018 World Cup: Uganda FA boss Moses Magogo insists Cranes will be tough for Black Stars


Uganda FA president Moses Magogo has vowed the Cranes will cause an upset against Ghana ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier between the two nations.

The two countries go at each other in Tamale on Friday in the opening group C match.

And Uganda FA boss Moses Magogo insists it won't be easy for the West Africans.

'We respect Ghana a lot but you know games between Ghana and Uganda is a different thing all together and I believe even Ghanaians know how difficult its is playing the Cranes," he told Starr FM

'We are determined, we are not just in to participate but we are in to rather compete.

'Every Ugandan is behind the team and we are sure of a good result on Friday.

Ghana defeated Uganda 2-0 the last time the two sides met in a World Cup qualifier back in 2005 with Michael Essien and Matthew Amoah getting the goals for Ghana.

