Hearts interim coach Yaw Preko hails new Black Stars 'observer' Inusah Musah



Hearts interim coach Yaw Preko has applauded defender Inusah Musah after he was handed a call-up into the Black Stars as an 'observer'.

Inusah, 23, is among two local players expected to be observed by Avram Grant ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda on Friday.

And Hearts interim coach Yaw Preko has bee left elated.

'We are all happy for him, it's a big brand to his career. We hope he goes in and performs well. We wish to congratulate him," he told Class FM

'It is good for local players and I am happy he has been called into the national team."

Inusah enjoyed a tremendous run of form for the Phobians last season, leading to several calls for his inclusion into the team.

