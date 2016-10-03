Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 3 October 2016 19:40 CET

Hearts interim coach Yaw Preko hails new Black Stars 'observer' Inusah Musah


Hearts interim coach Yaw Preko has applauded defender Inusah Musah after he was handed a call-up into the Black Stars as an 'observer'.

Inusah, 23, is among two local players expected to be observed by Avram Grant ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda on Friday.

And Hearts interim coach Yaw Preko has bee left elated.

'We are all happy for him, it's a big brand to his career. We hope he goes in and performs well. We wish to congratulate him," he told Class FM

'It is good for local players and I am happy he has been called into the national team."

Inusah enjoyed a tremendous run of form for the Phobians last season, leading to several calls for his inclusion into the team.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Couldn't our LOVE and CARE haven't been seen and proven by acts daily, isn't enough genuine and humble
By: Abel Belo da Silva
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img