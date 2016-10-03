Al Merrikh star Augustine Okrah rules out Kotoko return

In-form Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Okrah has ruled out a return to Asante Kotoko.

The 23-year-old, who plays for Sudanese side Al Merrikh, has constantly been linked with a return to the Porcupine Warriors.

The widespread reports has excited several Kotoko fans but appears the move will not materialize.

The former Bechem United intelligent enforcer has shut the door on any potential return to Kumasi.

"I'm not sure of returning to Kotoko. My representative even made a suggestion to me that it's high time we move forward in attaining greater height in my career,"he told Kumasi-based Silver FM.

"So for now, I can say that reuniting with Kumasi Asante Kotoko is something which will not materialise. Even though, I don't know what the future holds but we live to see what God has in stock for us," he remarked.

The talented former BK Hacken midfielder has scored 17 goals so far in Sudan -surpassing the 16 goals he scored in Ghana to emerge goal king in the 2013/14 season.

