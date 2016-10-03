Mubarak Wakaso and Baba Rahman to join Black Stars camp on Monday evening

Greece based Mubarak Wakaso and Germany based Baba Rahman are expected to arrive in the country on Monday evening to link up with their international mates as the Black Stars begin preparations for their 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Rahman played a cameo role as Schalke 04 picked up their first three points of the season against Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga.

Wakaso was also in action for his Panathinaikos side but should be in the country by Monday night.

Rahman has been Ghana's preferred left back while Mubarak Wakaso has has grown into the idle attacking midfielder.

Ghana will take on the cranes of Uganda on Friday as they begin the journey to Russia 2018.

