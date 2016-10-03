Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Ghana's U17 team to know group opponents for 2017 Africa Championship on October 24

Ghana's Under-17 team will know its group opponents for the 2017 Africa U17 Championship on October 24.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will hold the draw in Cairo, Egypt.

The Black Starlets qualified for the tournament after a 3-1 aggregate win over neighbours Cote D'voire.

The Ghanaians will be seeking to make better impression after a disastrous campaign two years ago.

They were disqualified last year for fielding an unqualified player.

Host Madagascar,Angola,Cameroon,Congo,Ghana,Mali and Niger compete for the crown.

The tournament kick starts from 2-16 April, 2017.

