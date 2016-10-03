Three And Easy For Dansoman Celtic

Three goals from Abubakar Alhassan, Charles Atsu Alberto, and Henry Quarshie was enough for Dansoman Celtic to bury Perseverance 3-0 in matchday 4 of the 2015/2016 Accra West District, Division 3 League at the Dansoman Railway Park on Saturday, October 1.

Dansoman Celtic pressed on the accelerator right from the blast of the referees whistle with striking duo (Abubakar Alhassan and Charles Atsu) sitting on the neck of the visitors (Perseverance) central defensive pair, forcing them to play out of reach.

Goal monger, Abubakar Alhassan capitalized on a defensive howler in the 14th minute to shoot Dansoman Celtic ahead.

The home side (Dansoman Celtic) sat back after Abubakar’s great goal and hit the visitors on the break. Perseverance did not give up as they pressed Celtic very high upfield but they couldn’t go past Celtic’s defensive wall of Joseph Afful and Suleiman Ibrahim.

The phase of the game did not change from the recess as both coaches kept their tactics intact except that Celtic’s captain on the day, Amos Ahyiah and Alphaeus Allotey had to do lots of tackles in the midfield in other to relieve the pressure off their defenders.

Isaac Nunoo was a whisker away from extending the lead for Celtic in the 61st minute when he deceived his marker with his right foot and blasted a brilliant left footed shot at goal but his strike could only scratch the top of the bar.

Striker, Charles Atsu Alberto extended the lead for Celtic in the 69th minute with an intelligent bicycle kick whiles attacking midfielder Henry Quarshie signed off the day for the home side with the third goal late in the second half.

Below are the results at a glance after matchday 4:

Dansoman Celtic 3-0 Perseverance

Liberty Youth 5-1 Cabs

Dansoman United 2-0 H.S Redemption

Soccer Exchange 2-1 Royal Eagles

