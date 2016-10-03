Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey has revealed he would have been a better footballer and navigated more pitfalls better had he been formally educated.

The former PSV Eindhoven forward exploded and lost his spark at the most crucial point in his career.

Lamptey was the first and only to be named by Brazilian Pele as his natural successor in greatness, and he was set on a path of promised glory, but also one of confusion and suffering.

He reveals in an interview with Citi Sports that a lack of formal education cost him a lot.

“There were a lot of things I did back then that I would not have done now. There were some signings I did because I was not that educated it did not help and I am being very frank.”

“There made me play in so many teams but if I knew I would just have played in some one of two clubs. But that is life I get it when sometimes I think about it but I am happy now and very happy.”

By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana