Hearts deny signing Liberty Professionals defender Anthony Nimo

Hearts have denied media reports claiming it has signed Liberty Professionals defender Anthony Nimo.

Widespread reports had claimed the Phobians had completed the signing of the youngster.

But the club's spokesman Opare Addo has water down on the reports.

'No, it is not true. He [Anthony Nimo] has not signed any contract with Hearts of Oak,' Opare Addo is quoted by Pulse.com.gh

'We are still dealing in our transfers, we want to make sure that until we complete the paper work of those players we don't want to talk about it.'

He added: 'If we have not gotten to 100% fact about a player it will not be prudent for us to mention names because we all know what happens in the transfer market. You mention a name today, tomorrow other clubs will be chasing the same player so we want to wait when we are done with everything then we can publish it,' he concluded.

Hearts of Oak last season finished at the third position with 48 points.

