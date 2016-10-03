2018 World Cup: Ex-Kotoko defender Joseph Ochaya out to help Uganda ahead of Ghana qualifier

Ex-Kotoko defender Joseph Ochaya was among few lucky Ugandan local based players who made the cut for the side's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana on Friday.

Ochaya, who plays for KCCA, was named in the squad for the friendly against Togo on Tuesday and crucially the qualifier against the Black Stars.

Canes coach Micho Sredojevic trimmed his initial summoned squad from 32 to 19 players and that is how KCCA other stars Ivan Ntege and Timothy Awany missed out.

Ochaya is scheduled to start in both games after impressing in the Ugandan top-flight.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com