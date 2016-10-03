Ghana coach Avram Grant wants FIFA to move 2018 World Cup qualifier from Egypt - report

Ghana coach Avram Grant is forcing football authorities to move next month's crunch 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt from Alexandria to a neutral venue, an Egyptian media report has claimed.

The Israeli coach is citing deteriorating security in Egypt for his decision to ask for the relocation of the match scheduled to be played in Alexandria, the report by the Al Youm newspaper claims.

According to the report, the Ghana FA is considering filing a formal request to FIFA, to move the match against the Pharaohs outside Egypt.

Quoting one Kareem Shehata, the report also claimed that Grant refused to travel to Cairo for the draw for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, under the pretext of the deterioration of the security situation in Egypt.

The report has got tones of the political tensions between Arabs and Israelis as the report seeks to draw on the Middle East age-long crisis into the crucial match between Ghana and Egypt.

The Ghana FA is yet to respond to the report but has already indicated that they have started preparations for the match.

The Black Stars will battle seven-time African champions Egypt in a 2018 World Cup qualifier in Alexandria on November 13.

The Egyptian Football Federation announced that the second Group E game will take place at the Bourg Al Arab stadium.

The Black Stars will play Uganda in their opening qualifier at home on Friday before traveling to the North African country to face the wounded Egyptians.

The Pharaoahs are looking to revenge for their defeat to Ghana in 2013, when they failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup after losing 7-3 on aggregate to the Black Stars in the final round qualifier.

The winners of each of the five groups will advance to represent Africa in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

