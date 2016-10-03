Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
3 October 2016

EXCLUSIVE: Burglars raid Emmanuel Agyemang Badu's home in Udine

Burglars raided Emmanuel Agyemang Badu's home in Udine, Italy while he was in Ghana for international duty.

The gang broke into his residence last night and ransacked his three bedrooms and that of two of his neighbours.

Udinese have reported the matter to the police who have begun investigations into the matter.

Badu left Italy a day after playing in their 3-0 home defeat to Lazio on Saturday.

''I was called yesterday and told about the burglary attacks but I can't say how much has been lost. My friend told me they took nothing from his room and so I will be the best person to determine,'' Badu confirmed to GHANASoccernet.com

Badu will start training with Ghana's squad in Accra ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda on Friday.

HE WHO KNOWS ALL BUT FAILS TO KNOW HIMSELF LACKS EVERYHING.
By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
