Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Maxwell Konadu believes they need all the best players to play for the country in every competitive match.

The Black Stars will start their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Uganda at the Tamale Sports Stadium on October 7.

Avram Grant, who is the head coach for the team has released a 23 man squad to face Uganda with the inclusion of Hearts of Oak defender, Inusah Muash and Emmanuel Ocran of Wa All Stars who will be closely monitored by the coach.

“I think in every match we need all our stars.” Maxwell told Asempa FM.

“When we parade all our stars in a match and we draw or lose, we can confidently say everybody was around. We will take it in good faith if we lose but if we lose certain players, you know all players can’t be the same and all players perform differently.

“Every player has his own qualities so if we are able to get all best players around, the blend is always good for the team and it really helps the team.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports