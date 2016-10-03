WCQ 2018: Ghanaians assured of good start from Black Stars

Black Stars management committee vice chairman Wilfred Osei has assured Ghanaians of qualification to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Stars begin the group stage with a home fixture against Uganda, a team the Stars have failed to beat in their last two competitive fixtures.

Despite this, Palmer is confident his side can begin with a win and go on to qualify for their fourth consecutive World Cup.

“The coach delayed in releasing the squad because he had to do some assessment and some players were with their various clubs so he had to choose the right players who can play for the country.” Palmer told Asempa FM.

“The local players will start a nonresidential camping at the Accra Sports Stadium but the other players will go straight to camp because the main concern is about the 23 man squad but as the coach said the local players will be closely monitored before the team play Uganda.

“Calling up the players to the camp of the Black Stars is the sole duty of the coach but you can suggest to him and it is up to him to add what you are suggesting to him or reject it but you can’t force the coach to do what you want.

“Preparing for the qualifications, we shouldn’t underrate our opponents because we know what Egypt and Uganda can do but I know with our preparations and everything we are doing, I can promise that the Black Stars will start on a good note and I know they will not disappoint the country.”

“We should all back the team to succeed because we are on course and I am very happy the players have taken the challenge.” He added.

Story by Ghana/Asempa Sports/Samuel Appiah