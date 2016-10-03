Asamoah Gyan wants Ghana to focus on 'special' Egypt in World Cup qualifiers

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan believes is a major threat to their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification chances.

The Black Stars will also play Uganda, opening opponents on Friday, and Congo Brazzaville.

Ghana will be facing Egypt again after a 6-1 thrashing in the first leg play-off to the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals.

The Pharaohs will host the Black Stars in Cairo early next month in the second Group match.

Gyan knows the seven-time African champions will be seeking revenge.

''That match against Egypt was nearly four years back. They have a pretty special team and we will need to keep an eye on them,'' Gyan said.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com