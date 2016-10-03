Ghana legend Abedi Pele won't take legal action against journalists who published bizarre death rumours



Ghana legend has decided against taking legal action against journalists who published fake death stories about him.

Ghana football was thrown into state of shock and uncertainty after a 'kindergarten' website claimed the three-time African footballer of the year has died in France.

The news spread like wildfire, putting several Ghanaians on tenterhooks amid the fabricated stories.

But Sola Ayew, brother of the celebrated former Black Stars captain, has revealed no further will be taken.

'We believe that in this world, not everyone will like you and we are not ready to trace the person who did that story because we don't even know where he got that story," he is quoted by sportsobama

'There is no need pursuing it as it will further give credence to the false claims and the person is not even sick so he (Pele) want it end like that."

