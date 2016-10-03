Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
3 October 2016

Ghana legend Abedi Pele won't take legal action against journalists who published bizarre death rumours


Ghana legend has decided against taking legal action against journalists who published fake death stories about him.

Ghana football was thrown into state of shock and uncertainty after a 'kindergarten' website claimed the three-time African footballer of the year has died in France.

The news spread like wildfire, putting several Ghanaians on tenterhooks amid the fabricated stories.

But Sola Ayew, brother of the celebrated former Black Stars captain, has revealed no further will be taken.

'We believe that in this world, not everyone will like you and we are not ready to trace the person who did that story because we don't even know where he got that story," he is quoted by sportsobama

'There is no need pursuing it as it will further give credence to the false claims and the person is not even sick so he (Pele) want it end like that."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

The most beautiful human being on earth is the one who is clothed with the full armor of God.
By: THERESA ADU ANSERE
