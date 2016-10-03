Former Cameroon defender Rigobert Song in coma after suffering stroke - report



Cameroon legend Rigobert Song is fighting for his life after he suffered stroke in his native country.

The former Liverpool defender took seriously and is said to have suffered a brain aneurysm. He is currently in a critical condition.

Former team mates and well wishers have taken to social media to express their shock as the 40-year-old battles to recover.

Song made his name in Europe at French side Metz, joining Liverpool in 1999 after a short spell in Italy. He moved to West Ham in 2000 before eventually returning to France in 2002 with Lens. He switched to Turkish giants Galatasaray in 2004, playing for the Istanbul outfit for four years.

He ended his career in 2010 after a two-year spell at Trabzonspor, and had been working for the Cameroonian Football Federation in recent years.

