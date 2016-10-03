Oly Crowned Champs

Players and officials of Olympics in a group photograph displaying the silverware and their medals. INSET: Talal embraces Attram(With trophy) and joined by other officials

Premiership returnees Great Olympics put an icing on their qualification to the elite league with a 1-0 stellar performance against Istanbul in their coronation game at the Fire Service Park, Jamestown yesterday.

Having qualified already, the Wonder Club, guided by player coach Godwin Attram, displayed tactical brilliance to the many including their directors- Amarkai Amateifio, Fred Pappoe, the Fattal brothers- Talal and Fadi , Oloboi Commodore, among others that watched the game.

In separate interviews from the playing body through management, technical team to the supporters, they called for massive support from all quarters to ensure a permanent stay in the domestic top flight league.

To some, it is high time they buried their differences which had been the club's bane to forge ahead and stay permanently in the league.

“We are calling on all to rally unflinching support for our dear club; it's been a long journey. It is time to work, work and work harder. We want to also thank all who contributed in one way or the other to this success, we are back again for good,” said Fatal.

Officials of the Division One League Board, organizers of the league presented the coveted trophy and medals to the entire team for their efforts.

Olympics finished Zone Three tops with an impressive 66 points.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum