Gyan Promises Good Show

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has arrived from the Gulf region brimming with confidence to lead Ghana for yet another World Cup qualification.

The Black Stars begin the 2018 World Cup qualifier with Uganda in Tamale this weekend and according to Gyan making it to a fourth streak Word Cup is his top most priority.

He has promised to begin the campaign on a good footing by winning in Tamale.

He said after his superlative showing few days ago that ”I feel happy playing for the national team. There is a task to be accomplished and I am ever willing to help out and do my best to see Ghana qualify for yet another World Cup.”

He scored a last-gasp goal in Al Ahli’s 3-2 win against neighbours Al Shabab in their preliminary round in the Arabian Gulf Cup match.

Gyan, having peaked after a brief injury lay off, arrived in the country last week ahead of the clash. The rest of the foreign-based players are expected home today and tomorrow for the game scheduled for Tamale.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum