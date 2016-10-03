Esteem Nyantakyi …Sierra Leone FA Boss

Sierra Leone football president Isha Johansen has called on Ghanaians to reconsider their perception about Ghana Football Association(GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi.

She said until the Ghanaian football populace look at him (Nyantakyi) with a neutral spectacle, as done in the international community, Ghana will not benefit fully from his rich experience.

To her, if Ghana should accord him the same respect as done by the outside world, football in Ghana will be the winner.

A key member of Team Nyantakyi in the recently-held FIFA Executive Council elections, she said at the Kotoka International Airport that Nyantakyi being the only Anglophone among the executive members speaks volumes.

She revealed how Nyantakyi has been a positive influence on her reign as an FA president and revered in the international community.

“In your president (Nyantakyi) lies a treasure of football wisdom, no wonder he is revered among his peers on the continent and beyond. You have to support him to the fullest, because this honour affects Ghana positively as well.”

“I think if Ghanaians will hold him high and accord him the same respect we give him, Ghana football will move a step further,” said the Sierra Leone Football boss.

The GFA boss in return expressed thanks to the Sierra Leonean football Mistress for her support prior, during and after the elections.

Nyantakyi, after a successful integrity check by FIFA joined the Executive Council on Thursday in tight race elections.

Under his tenure, he has succeeded in qualifying Ghana to three successive World Cups; beginning 2006.

His victory in the FIFA elections drew thousands including Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), other dignitaries and members of the football community to welcome and celebrate with him.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum