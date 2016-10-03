Free agent Ghanaian winger Ollenu Ashitey won't rule out return to Hearts



Ex-Hearts winger Ollenu Ashitey says he's opened to offers after ending his contract with the club.

Ashitey has ended his long stint with the Phobians following the expiration of his current deal.

The youngster has been linked with a move to a host of clubs including giants Kotoko.

And the skillful wideman has revealed he's opened to any offer.

"Football is my career so why should I shy away from offers? he quizzed on Kumsi-based Silver FM

"My door is open to any interested club including Hearts of Oak. I am ready to play my trade in the top-flight club that expresses interest in me ahead of next season.

"Football is what I live on and so why must I refuse to play for clubs that may be serious in seeking my signature? he probed

Recurrent injuries robbed him the chance to stake a claim in the team for the past two seasons.

