Massive boost for Ghana ahead of Egypt World Cup qualifier as crocked Andre Ayew returns to action in two weeks



Injured West Ham United midfielder Andre Ayew is expected to return to action in two weeks to hand Ghana a massive boost ahead of the country's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt next month.

The 26-year-old has progressed well since he suffered a thigh injury back in August.

He was initially billed to return in December, a date which was later brought to November.

But Hammers co-owner David Gold has revealed the former Marseille star will be available in two weeks.

Carroll and Cresswell could be available for the Palace game and Ayew the week after. dg https://t.co/vyuA2zgTc0

— David Gold (@davidgold) October 2, 2016

The Ghana international could be available for the clash against Sunderland at the London stadium on October 22.

More crucially, he will also be available for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt in Alexandria on November 13.

Ayew has been ruled out of the clash against Uganda at home on Friday.

