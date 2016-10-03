Promoted Great Olympics officially crowned Division One League Zone III champions

Great Olympics were officially declared champions of the Division One League Zone III after ending their campaign with a 1-0 win over Istanbul FC.

The Wonder Club sealed their promotion to play in the Ghana Premier League next season after winning their penultimate league match against Mighty Jets.

Olympics managed to secured 66points, 4 points more than both Okyeman Planners and Heart of Lions who were also in the race for promotion into the top flight league.

At a brief coronation event held at the Fire Service Park, players and officials were handed a trophy, a plaque and medals.

They will join Elmina Sharks as two of the clubs who have qualified from the Division One League into the Premier League next season.

The winner of Zone I, which will be confirmed this weekend will also receive similar awards at a coronation to be organized by the Division One League Board.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com