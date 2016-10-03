Nii Odartey lamptey rates Jordan Ayew as the most talented Ghanaian footballer at the moment

Former Aston Villa forward Nii Odartey Lamptey says Jordan Ayew is the most talented of his time and he will not be surprised if he makes it to the pinnacle of World football.

Ayew joined Villa at the beginning of last season and has managed nine goals so far, eight last season in the English Premier league and one in the championship so far this season.

The forward who is the youngest of all Abedi Pele's sons has been a shining light for crisis hit Villa, who have just sacked Roberto Di Matteo following a run of poor results.

'Well for me it's difficult to mention but I just think that Jordan Ayew is the most talented of all the players we have at the moment,' Odartey Lamptey told Accra based Citi-fm

'He has the ability to do a lot of things and has been very key for Villa though they are struggling at the moment.'

"I will not be surprised if he makes it all the way to the top very soon."

Ayew will be joining his international team mates this evening as they prepare for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against the Cranes of Uganda.

By Rahman Osman

