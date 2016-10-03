Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 3 October 2016 13:36 CET

Cameroon legend Rigobert Song in hospital after ‘cerebral attack’

By BBC

Former Cameroon international Rigobert Song is in hospital after suffering a “cerebral attack”, a member of his family has told the BBC.

The family member also said the 40-year-old was “unconscious” when he was taken to Yaounde Central Hospital.

Song played 137 times for his country and had spells with English clubs Liverpool and West Ham.

He has been working as a coach for Cameroon’s football federation following his departure as Chad coach.

Former Cameroon team-mate Samuel Eto’o tweeted in French: “I wish you courage and a speedy recovery big brother.”

Ex-Liverpool players Jamie Carragher, Stan Collymore and Robbie Fowler have also sent messages of support, while Liverpool tweeted: “Our thoughts are with Rigobert Song and his family at this time.”

Sports News

Your attitude determines how far you can go
By: lamptey
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img