Sports News | 3 October 2016 12:55 CET

Giuseppe Iachini: Agyemang Badu's Udinese coach sacked

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu's coach at Udinese, Giuseppe Iachini, has been fired after their 3-0 loss at home to Lazio.

The Serie A club announced the dismissal on Sunday in a brief statement.

Iachini, who was fired twice by Palermo last season, took charge of Udinese in May but has lost four of the opening seven matches this campaign. Read more: Inusah Musah revels in maiden call up

Udinese, whose players left the pitch to fans' jeers on Saturday, is just one point above the relegation zone.

It is the second coaching change of the season after Davide Ballardini resigned from Palermo.

Badu will know his new trainer after returning to Udinese from international break with Ghana.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

