In-form Al Merreikh star Augustine Okrah disappointed with latest Black Stars snub

Former Ghana Premier League top scorer Augustine OKrah is unhappy to have missed out on Black Stars call-up for the 2018 World Cup qualifier this weekend.

Black Stars coach Avram Grant on Saturday night announced his 23-man squad for Uganda clash without the in-form Okrah.

And Okrah, who is having an impressive campaign with Sudanese outfit Al Merreikh, is disappointed with his exclusion from the team - as he believes his displays merit an invite.

'I am very disappointed not to get a call up in the national team.' He told Silver FM.

The former Bechem United forward is joint top scorer in the Sudanese topflight with 17 goals.

