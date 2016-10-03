Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 3 October 2016 12:55 CET

Nigerian Kingsley Nnamdi ends loan spell with Inter Allies


Inter-Allies Nigerian defender Kingsley Nnamdi has returned to his native country after ending his loan spell with the club. 

Nnamdi made 15 appearances for the 'Eleven Is To One' Club in the just ended Ghana Premier League.

The defender has returned to Nigeria after failing to earn a permanent contract.

The Tema-based side escaped relegation by a whisker last season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

FEAR IS IN THE EYE OF THE BEHOLDER;DON'T LET IT BE YOU
By: PATRICK ZEAL @ UG,LE
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img