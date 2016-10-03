Nigerian Kingsley Nnamdi ends loan spell with Inter Allies



Inter-Allies Nigerian defender Kingsley Nnamdi has returned to his native country after ending his loan spell with the club.

Nnamdi made 15 appearances for the 'Eleven Is To One' Club in the just ended Ghana Premier League.

The defender has returned to Nigeria after failing to earn a permanent contract.

The Tema-based side escaped relegation by a whisker last season.

