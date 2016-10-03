Hearts of Oak: Opare Addo rubbishes Anthony Nimo's transfer reports

Hearts of Oak Public Relation officer (PRO), Kwame Opare Addo has rubbished reports confirming that the Phobians have completed the signing of Liberty Professionals right back Anthony Nimo.

Reports were rife in the local media over the weekend that the Accra giants have made their first signing of the season by capturing Liberty's workaholic defender.

Reports also suggested that the former Premier League champions are closing in on players such as Kotoko shot stopper Eric Ofori Antwi and Ashanti Gold versatile defender Tijani Joshua. READ MORE: Black Starlets qualify for Africa U-­ 17 Championship at the expense of Cote d'Ivoire

'No, it is not true. He [Anthony Nimo] has not signed any contract with Hearts of Oak,' Opare Addo confirmed to Pulse.com.gh .

'We are still dealing in our transfers, we want to make sure that until we complete the paper work of those players we don't want to talk about it.'

On whether Nimo is part of the players that club has targeted, Opare Addo responded by saying:

'If we have not gotten to 100% fact about a player it will not be prudent for us to mention names because we all know what happens in the transfer market. You mention a name today, tomorrow other clubs will be chasing the same player so we want to wait when we are done with everything then we can publish it,' he concluded.

Hearts of Oak last season finished at the third position with 48 points.

