Ghana Premier League: WAFA pip Bechem United to finish 6th

West African Football Academy edged Bechem United by a goal to nil to place sixth on the log sheet of the Ghana Premier League at the newly built Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Both Bechem United and WAFA finished the season with 42 points apiece and were tied on the head to head, so the need to face off in a playoff to decide the 6th and 7th positions on the league table.

The game failed to produce any goal in the first half, but Gideon Akonor's 75th-minute free kick gave WAFA the only goal of the match to propel the Academy boys to a 5th place finish on the league log.

