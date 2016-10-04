PHOTOS: Uganda leave for Ghana 2018 World Cup qualifier via Lome

Uganda players left Kampala early Monday morning for Friday's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana in Tamale.

The Cranes will first stop in Lome where they will play the Hawks of Togo in a friendly on Tuesday.

Coach Milutin Sredojevic and his troops will then jet into Ghana to continue preparations for the assignment.

Uganda squad:

Goalkeepers: Onyango Denis, Jamal Salim, Ochan Benjamin

Defenders: Wadada Nicholas, Iguma Denis, Isinde Isaac, Juuko Murushid, Ochaya Joseph, Walusimbi Godfrey

Midfielders: Wasswa Hassan, Kizito Geoffrey, Aucho Khalid, Mawejje Tony, Oloya Moses

Attackers: Kizito Luwagga, Miya Faruku, Massa Geoffrey, Kiiza Hamis, Sentamu Yunus

