Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 4 October 2016 00:33 CET

PHOTOS: Uganda leave for Ghana 2018 World Cup qualifier via Lome

Uganda players left Kampala early Monday morning for Friday's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana in Tamale.

The Cranes will first stop in Lome where they will play the Hawks of Togo in a friendly on Tuesday.

Coach Milutin Sredojevic and his troops will then jet into Ghana to continue preparations for the assignment.

Uganda squad:
Goalkeepers: Onyango Denis, Jamal Salim, Ochan Benjamin

Defenders: Wadada Nicholas, Iguma Denis, Isinde Isaac, Juuko Murushid, Ochaya Joseph, Walusimbi Godfrey

Midfielders: Wasswa Hassan, Kizito Geoffrey, Aucho Khalid, Mawejje Tony, Oloya Moses

Attackers: Kizito Luwagga, Miya Faruku, Massa Geoffrey, Kiiza Hamis, Sentamu Yunus

Photo credit: [email protected]

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

In life,what is permanent is change.
By: Deejay da talk man
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img