Frank Awuku Wins Ablekuma South NDC Cycling Race

Frank Awuku representing the Velo Cycling Club from Spintex area on Sunday morning proved his maturity in riding to grab the first position at the Ablekuma South National Democratic Congress (NDC) Cycling Race which took place along routes on the outskirts of the constituency to ended at Chorkor Tea Garden.

The 75km event dubbed “Dza Oya Logo” Cycling Race sponsored by the Assemblyman for Mamprobi Electoral Area Hon. Dr. Philip Paa Lamptey to support the Mayor of Accra, Hon Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije in his bid to become Member of Parliament of Ablekuma South, a part of the capital of Ghana noted for producing quality sportsmen and women.

Cyclists from Velo Club dominated the race and one of them, Richard Atta, a disabled rider was honoured for his courage, bravery and confidence riding with one arm.

13year old Joseph Nii Quaye of the Ofanor Anglican Primary School was also honoured as the youngest cyclist. He did five of the ten laps and was hailed by spectators as he sped past them in style and sequence.

Quaye told yours truly he wants to succeed the late Samuel Anim, Ghana’s champion cyclist who died mysteriously, and has since joined the camp of coach Seidu Sulley to be groomed into a superstar.

He promised to combine education and sports as he is very young and has time to study and train. Quaye prayed for a manager to support his education.

Hon. Dr. Philip Lamptey who is also chairman of the “Dza Oya Logo” Sports Club based at Mamprobi in Accra said sports is the passion of his people and as the people have diverse skills and talents, he chosed to organize the cycling race to advertise the NDC’s preparedness and readiness to retain power and improve upon the good works of President Johm Dramani Mahama and Hon. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije.

He recognized the works of Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuije, the Minister of Youth & Sports and pledged to support the two Van Pees who are contesting for NDC in Ablekuma South and Odododiodoo Constituencies in the coming Ghana General Elections.

Hon. Wisdom Dodoo, former Assemblyman for Korle Gonno who was there to support the Mayor urged people in Ablekuma South to vote wisely and advised them ensure that the peace that Ghanaians are enjoying is maintained and improved.

Representatives from the National Sports Authority, Greater Accra Regional Sports Authority and Ghana Cycling Federation were there to witness the well-organized event which attracted a large crowd.

All the top ten cyclists took home cash prizes with Awuku pocketing 300ghc.





Img 20161002 123936





Quaye13