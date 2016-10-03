Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
3 October 2016

Aston Villa: Jordan Ayew and Albert Adomah's Championship manager sacked

Jordan Ayew and Albert Adomah's Aston Villa have parted ways with manager Roberto Di Matteo. The sack comes after a run of disappointing results for Aston Villa since their relegation from the English Premier League to the English Championship.

Villa have won just a single game in 11 Championship fixtures and are 19th on the log with 10 points.

In a statement released by the club on Monday following Aston Villa's 2-0 loss against Preston North End over the weekend, Aston Villa wrote:

'Aston Villa Football Club has today parted company with manager Roberto Di Matteo.

'The Club decided to act following a run of disappointing results which has the left the team occupying 19th position in the Championship.

Albert Adomah and Roberto Di Matteo

Sports News

