Aston Villa: Jordan Ayew and Albert Adomah's Championship manager sacked

Jordan Ayew and Albert Adomah's Aston Villa have parted ways with manager Roberto Di Matteo. The sack comes after a run of disappointing results for Aston Villa since their relegation from the English Premier League to the English Championship.

Villa have won just a single game in 11 Championship fixtures and are 19th on the log with 10 points.

In a statement released by the club on Monday following Aston Villa's 2-0 loss against Preston North End over the weekend, Aston Villa wrote:

'Aston Villa Football Club has today parted company with manager Roberto Di Matteo.

'The Club decided to act following a run of disappointing results which has the left the team occupying 19th position in the Championship.

play

Albert Adomah and Roberto Di Matteo



For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh