Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 3 October 2016 10:40 CET

Rigobert Song: Ex-Cameroon skipper fighting for his life after suffering a stroke

Rigobert Song , the former Liverpool, West Ham and Cameroon defender is reportedly fighting for his life after suffering a stroke.

The 40-year-old was rushed to a Cameroonian hospital last night and is said to be in a critical condition.

Song joined Liverpool for £2.7m in January 1999, but played just 35 times for the Reds before leaving for West Ham United in November 2000. He also played for Galatasaray, Koln, Lens, Metz and Trabzonspor, winning 137 caps for Cameroon, including a gold medal at the 2000 Olympics.

Song is the uncle of former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alex Song, and is currently the manager of the Chad national team

He holds a record with Zinedine Zidane as the only players to have been sent off in two World Cups, and he's currently in charge of Chad - with the African Cup of Nations taking place this January.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

The Spirit of the dead speaks, especially their death were caused by an atrocious human action
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img