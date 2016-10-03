Rigobert Song: Ex-Cameroon skipper fighting for his life after suffering a stroke

Rigobert Song , the former Liverpool, West Ham and Cameroon defender is reportedly fighting for his life after suffering a stroke.

The 40-year-old was rushed to a Cameroonian hospital last night and is said to be in a critical condition.

Song joined Liverpool for £2.7m in January 1999, but played just 35 times for the Reds before leaving for West Ham United in November 2000. He also played for Galatasaray, Koln, Lens, Metz and Trabzonspor, winning 137 caps for Cameroon, including a gold medal at the 2000 Olympics.

Song is the uncle of former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alex Song, and is currently the manager of the Chad national team

He holds a record with Zinedine Zidane as the only players to have been sent off in two World Cups, and he's currently in charge of Chad - with the African Cup of Nations taking place this January.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh