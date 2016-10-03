Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 3 October 2016

Rahim Ayew delighted to win his first league game with FC Europa

Former Asante Kotoko defender Rahim Ayew played in his first league game in the Gibraltarian league and says he is delighted he is back to playing football.

The former Ghana international played the full duration and helped his side to a 2-1 victory in the league.

Ayew joined FC Europa on a free transfer and his impact at right back was impressive.

'I am really happy to have played in my first league game and I am happy that we won,' Ayew said after the game

'It's a process and having been out for a long time I am happy that I am back and well.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

