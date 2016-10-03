Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
3 October 2016

Alhassan Wakaso not ruling out a January move from Rio Ave

Rio Ave midfielder Alhassan Wakaso will not rule out a move from the club this January after some eye catching performances in the Portuguese league so far.

The 24-year-old midfielder was again in splendid form for Rio Ave when they fell to a 1-2 defeat to Estoril Praia over the weekend.

'I am not ruling out anything I am just concentrating on my football at the moment and will see what will happen,| Alhassan told GHANAsoccernet.com

'There are a lot of things that change in a second but you need luck to get things happen."

'I will give off my best as long as I am here but I will keep my options open too this is football.'

Alhassan was the best player for Rio Ave last season and was linked with a host of big name clubs across Europe.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

The quality of a man is not what he has achieve but what he intended to achieve
By: BUSH AMSTERDAM
