Sports News | 3 October 2016 10:40 CET

Jordan Ayew's Aston Villa fire manager Roberto Di Matteo

Jordan Ayew has been hit with the news that his manager at Aston Villa Roberto Di Matteo has been given the sack after 12 matches in the Championship.

The Ghana striker will play under a new coach after returning from the international break.

Steve Clarke will take over as caretaker manager.
"Aston Villa Football Club has today parted company with manager Roberto Di Matteo," read a statement.

"The club decided to act following a run of disappointing results which has the left the team occupying 19th position in the Championship.

"The club would like to place on record its appreciation to Roberto for all his efforts in helping rebuild the squad and wish him well for the future.

Steve Clarke will take over as caretaker manager during the search for a new manager. There will be no further comment from the club."

Sports News

