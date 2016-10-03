Accra Great Olympics FC Return To Premiership In Style

Accra Great Olympics celebrated their return to the elite of Ghana Football with a lone goal over Istanbul FC and massive jubilation at the Ghana Fire Service Park at James Town in Accra last Sunday.

Led by coach / player Godwin Atram, led Gbogbo lads made their return history with a presentation ceremony and victory parade watched by many supporters and fans at their new fortress.

Directors of the club H E Nii Amarkai Amarteifio, Tallal Fattal, Fred Pappoe, Fritz Baffour and others including Kofi Manu “Blue Boy”, Dan Maculey of MacDan Shipping and others presented medals and a trophy to the players.

Fadi Fattal of Metro TV who have shares in the club said he was very happy with the return and hope they will stay and win the Premier League.

Goal Keeper Osei Boateng said it was a sweet return on his part personally because he had not been in posts for a long time, and the return of Oly will make him active and contribute.

Dan Quaye who stood in defence gallantly noted that Ghana Football needs to improve to be more professional with the fans and sponsors contributing.

Godwin Attram, the man who made all the difference for Oly to win their matches and qualify said it was just a sacrifice to support Ghana football in general, because Oly is a great wonder club with many fans and supporters all over the country and internationally.

The PRO of the club was happy with the new brand of Oly and promised that the team would be revamped to attract players with the confidence, ability and strength for big time football.

At the bench of Oly on the final day to motivate Attram and his boys was Petre Di Visser, the great Dutch football philosopher who has natured the Oly skipper since he was 17 and discovered by PSV Eindhoven.

He was also proud of the victory and return of Accra Great Olympics. He commended the players for their hard work.





Oly Champs 2016





Attram Pose With Amarkai And Cup





Oly Directors And Big Men





Oly Players Happy Mood