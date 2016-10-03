Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 3 October 2016 10:36 CET

'Phenomenal' Harrison Afful earns praise from Crew manager

By MyJoyOnline

Columbus Crew manager Gregg Berhalter has praised Ghana defender Harrison Afful following his stunning strike in 3-0 win over Chicago Fire in the MLS.

Afful had the last laugh in a clash against his friend and Black Stars teammate David Accam as he scored to propel the Black and Gold to victory at the Mafre stadium.

Harrison raced Crew into the lead in the eighth minute before Mena and Duka all found the net in front of a sold out crowd of 20,034.

The defender picked a loose pass in the middle before blasting a laser past hapless Fire goalkeeper.

And Crew manager Berhalter was full of praise for the astounding display exhibited by his right back, describing him as phenomenal.

“What I would say to you guys is: don’t be surprised by anything Harrison [Afful] does. He’s a phenomenal player,"he told the Club's official website.

“He’s a real player. He showed it tonight. David Accam, in my opinion, is one of the better wide players in the league and he had to switch sides to be able to stay in the game.

“And a lot of that has to do with Harrison and how effective he is at one-v-one defending. And then attacking, he gets forward, he’s relentless. Great shot, good pass, good dribbling. He has a lot of good qualities.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Enoch Fiifi Forson

