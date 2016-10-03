French Ligue 1: Balotelli scores Nice winner, then gets sent off

Mario Balotelli scored an 86th-minute winner for Nice against Lorient to move his side back to the top of Ligue 1, before getting sent off in stoppage time.

The former Liverpool flop smashed the ball into the top corner in the 86th minute to send his side to the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Balotelli cut inside from the left-side of the box and rifled home an effort from 18 yards to net his sixth goal in five matches for Nice.

Still, the outlook remains much brighter for Balotelli at Nice than it ever did at Liverpool, from whom he moved in the summer on a free transfer having scored just once in 16 appearances.

Previously of Inter, Manchester City and AC Milan, Balotelli has moved to France in an effort to recapture the form that made him a £24million player as a youngster.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh