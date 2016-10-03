Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 3 October 2016 09:55 CET

Medeama goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe donates to charity


Medeama goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe has donated food items to the Assurance of Hope Children's Home in Teshie - a suburb in Accra.

The tall shot-stopper made the donation on Saturday in partnership with an association he belongs to.

The items donated included food ,cloths,soft drinks,water and undisclosed amount of money.

"It was not I alone,we are group of people, Is a very good channel we have taken, this our first time but that would not be the last but the beginning of a long lasting relationship,with time we can do more as time goes on".

Sports News

By: Emmil Babs
