Medeama goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe donates to charity



Medeama goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe has donated food items to the Assurance of Hope Children's Home in Teshie - a suburb in Accra.

The tall shot-stopper made the donation on Saturday in partnership with an association he belongs to.

The items donated included food ,cloths,soft drinks,water and undisclosed amount of money.

Among the items presented were bags of rice and sugar, cooking oil, soft drinks, sachet water, cowbell milk, oats and two million cedis cash.

"It was not I alone,we are group of people, Is a very good channel we have taken, this our first time but that would not be the last but the beginning of a long lasting relationship,with time we can do more as time goes on".

